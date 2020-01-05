Dr. Heather Gunnarson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunnarson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Heather Gunnarson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Univ. of California San Diego9339 Genesee Ave Ste 220, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 455-7520Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been so mistreated for decades and often treated like I’m an experiment . This doctor was amazing and I have never met anyone as kind as she was. She listened without judging me . As I left her office I just cried . You don’t have enough stars. I would recommend her to any woman
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578587739
- University Of California At San Diego Medical Center
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
Dr. Gunnarson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunnarson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gunnarson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gunnarson speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunnarson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunnarson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunnarson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunnarson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.