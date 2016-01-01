Dr. Heather Grothe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grothe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Grothe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Grothe, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Duluth and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Dr. Grothe works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grothe?
About Dr. Heather Grothe, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1245598275
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Duluth
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grothe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grothe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grothe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grothe works at
Dr. Grothe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grothe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grothe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grothe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.