Overview

Dr. Heather Gray, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lima, OH.



Dr. Gray works at West Central Ohio Podiatry Inc in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.