Dr. Gottlieb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Gottlieb, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Gottlieb, DO is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA.
Dr. Gottlieb works at
Locations
Urological Associates PC240 Middletown Blvd Ste 107, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (267) 560-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is absolutely wonderful! I love her personality! She truly cares about her patients and understand the pain and suffering we go through.
About Dr. Heather Gottlieb, DO
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1164402806
Education & Certifications
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottlieb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottlieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gottlieb has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottlieb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gottlieb speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottlieb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottlieb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottlieb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottlieb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.