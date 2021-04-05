Dr. Gillespie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Gillespie, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Gillespie, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chesterton, IN. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Michigan City and Northwest Health-la Porte.
Dr. Gillespie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network810 Michael Dr Ste A, Chesterton, IN 46304 Directions (219) 861-8161
-
2
Health Partners Medical Group LLC1225 E Coolspring Ave, Michigan City, IN 46360 Directions (219) 861-8161Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Northwest Health-la Porte
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gillespie?
Very thorough and not rushed. Looked at all the possible causes of my symptoms.
About Dr. Heather Gillespie, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1346380748
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillespie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillespie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillespie works at
Dr. Gillespie has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillespie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillespie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillespie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillespie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillespie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.