Dr. Geis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Geis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Geis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Harrisonburg, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Geis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board463 E Washington St, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 Directions (540) 434-1941
-
2
City Psychiatric PC2816 Nw 57th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 636-1463
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geis?
About Dr. Heather Geis, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1619961885
Education & Certifications
- University OK Health Science Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geis works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Geis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.