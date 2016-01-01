See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Shrewsbury, MA
Dr. Heather Gallo, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Heather Gallo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Gallo works at Shrewsbury Internal Medicine in Shrewsbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shrewsbury Internal Medicine
    604 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 842-0057

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Acne
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Bedsores
Bursitis
Cough
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Dry Eyes
Ear Ache
Fever
Gout
Headache
Hernia
Hives
Insomnia
Migraine
Nausea
Obesity
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Shingles
Tinnitus
Tremor
Uveitis
Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Heather Gallo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326021189
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Mass Med Ctr
    Internship
    • U Mass Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Gallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gallo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallo works at Shrewsbury Internal Medicine in Shrewsbury, MA. View the full address on Dr. Gallo’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

