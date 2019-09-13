Overview

Dr. Heather Finger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Finger works at St Josephs Medical PC in Liverpool, NY with other offices in Manlius, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.