Dr. Heather Faulkner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Heather Faulkner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Faulkner works at
Massachusetts General Hospital - Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery104 Endicott St Ste 200, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6893
Massachusetts General Hospital - Plastic Surgery55 Fruit St # WACC435, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (978) 882-6893
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Dr. Faulkner is professional and kind. She listens to what it is you’re looking for and she executes it. I love my results from her surgery that she did on me. She was always available if I had any follow up questions and her staff was just as amazing.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Massachusetts Gen Hosp, Harvard Univ
- Vanderbilt University Mc
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University Of Southern California
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
