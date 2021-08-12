See All Plastic Surgeons in Danvers, MA
Dr. Heather Faulkner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Heather Faulkner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Faulkner works at Massachusetts General Hospital - Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Danvers, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital - Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    104 Endicott St Ste 200, Danvers, MA 01923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 882-6893
  2. 2
    Massachusetts General Hospital - Plastic Surgery
    55 Fruit St # WACC435, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 882-6893

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Skin Cancer

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 12, 2021
    Dr. Faulkner is professional and kind. She listens to what it is you’re looking for and she executes it. I love my results from her surgery that she did on me. She was always available if I had any follow up questions and her staff was just as amazing.
    Holden B — Aug 12, 2021
    About Dr. Heather Faulkner, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457550881
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts Gen Hosp, Harvard Univ
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Mc
    Internship
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Faulkner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faulkner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faulkner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faulkner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faulkner has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faulkner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Faulkner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faulkner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faulkner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faulkner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

