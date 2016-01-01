See All Gastroenterologists in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Heather Echols, MD

Gastroenterology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Heather Echols, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Echols works at Capital City Gastroenterology in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Capital City Gastroenterology PC
    4126 Carmichael Ct, Montgomery, AL 36106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 495-2600
    East Montgomery Podiatry
    7065 Sydney Curv, Montgomery, AL 36117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 495-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center East
  • Baptist Medical Center South
  • Prattville Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Elbow
Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids
Arthritis of the Elbow
Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids

Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    About Dr. Heather Echols, MD

    Gastroenterology
    13 years of experience
    English
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Echols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Echols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Echols works at Capital City Gastroenterology in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Echols’s profile.

    Dr. Echols has seen patients for Arthritis of the Elbow, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Echols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Echols has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Echols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Echols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

