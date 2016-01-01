Overview

Dr. Heather Echols, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Echols works at Capital City Gastroenterology in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.