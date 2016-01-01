Dr. Heather Donato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Donato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Donato, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Locations
Trucare Anesthesia Inc7205 Wolf River Blvd Ste 150, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 752-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Heather Donato, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1003813437
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Donato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donato.
