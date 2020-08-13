Dr. Heather Di Carlo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Di Carlo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Di Carlo, MD
Dr. Heather Di Carlo, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Di Carlo works at
Johns Hopkins Children's Center1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (443) 287-5078Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. DiCarlo was wonderful. Competent, knowledgeable, patient, and easy to talk to.
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1508032244
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Dr. Di Carlo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Di Carlo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Di Carlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Di Carlo works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Di Carlo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Di Carlo.
