Dr. Heather Dalton, MD

Oncology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Heather Dalton, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Dalton works at Arizona Oncology in Goodyear, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Goodyear - Medical Oncology, Hematology, & Gynecologic Oncology
    13555 W McDowell Rd Ste 206, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 469-4222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Chandler - Medical Oncology & Hematology & Gynecologic Oncology
    312 N Alma School Rd Ste 14, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 256-1689
    Deer Valley - Gynecologic Oncology
    19646 N 27th Ave Ste 403, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 879-4477

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Estrella Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic

Gynecologic Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Peritoneal Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Cervical Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Excision of Cervix
Neutropenia
Oral Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Uterine Cancer
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bowenoid Papulosis
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
ENT Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Pituitary Tumor
Pleural Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Vulvectomy
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Very friendly staff welcomes you.
    Carol Brown — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Heather Dalton, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1033373139
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The University Of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Phoenix Integrated Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia
    Undergraduate School
    • The College Of Charleston
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Dalton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dalton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dalton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dalton has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

