Dr. Heather Dalton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Dalton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Dalton, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Dalton works at
Locations
-
1
Goodyear - Medical Oncology, Hematology, & Gynecologic Oncology13555 W McDowell Rd Ste 206, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 469-4222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Chandler - Medical Oncology & Hematology & Gynecologic Oncology312 N Alma School Rd Ste 14, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 256-1689
-
3
Deer Valley - Gynecologic Oncology19646 N 27th Ave Ste 403, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 879-4477
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalton?
Very friendly staff welcomes you.
About Dr. Heather Dalton, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1033373139
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Phoenix Integrated Residency
- University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia
- The College Of Charleston
- Gynecological Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalton works at
Dr. Dalton has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.