Dr. Heather Curtiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Heather Curtiss, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Tosa Health Center1155 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5766
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sports Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1912143140
- MAYO CLINIC
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
