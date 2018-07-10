See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Heather Cugini, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Heather Cugini, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Cugini works at Southeast Obstetrics/Gynecology at Women First in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast OB/GYN at Women First
    1111 N Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 339-1101
  2. 2
    Southeast Women & Children's Services
    1413 N Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 519-4532

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterosalpingography Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Pelvic Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 10, 2018
    I'd never heard of Heather Cugini before last Sunday, July 1. My husband, 3 boys, and I were just starting our vaca when our little girl decided she would join us. Yikes! Nearly 2 hrs away from my OB, I knew we couldn't make it on time. So, we rushed to Southeast. Cugini and her staff were AMAZING. I could've hugged Cugini for, not only helping someone she didn't know but for how comfortable I felt with her. She was exactly the kind of doc I love. I'd recommend her, as well as use her again!
    R. Marie Crafton in Van Buren, MO — Jul 10, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Heather Cugini, MD
    About Dr. Heather Cugini, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1669707113
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Cugini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cugini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cugini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cugini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cugini works at Southeast Obstetrics/Gynecology at Women First in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Cugini’s profile.

    Dr. Cugini has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cugini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cugini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cugini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cugini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cugini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

