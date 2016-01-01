See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bolivar, MO
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Dr. Heather Corn, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bolivar, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Citizens Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Corn works at Dallas County Family Medical Center in Bolivar, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dallas County Family Medical Center
    1155 W Parkview St Ste 2J, Bolivar, MO 65613

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Citizens Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Type 2

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Heather Corn, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
