Dr. Heather Corn, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bolivar, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Citizens Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Corn works at Dallas County Family Medical Center in Bolivar, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.