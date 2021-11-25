Dr. Heather Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Cole, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus and Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Cole works at
Locations
-
1
Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics West Inc.3126 N Civic Center Plz, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 874-2040
-
2
Sonoran Orthopedic Trauma Surgeons, PLLC13657 W McDowell Rd Ste 220, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (480) 874-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo West Campus
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cole?
Heather Cole my surgeon helped me regain so much of my life after replaceing my damaged hip after being hit by a car while riding my bicycle. She was very professional and patient and her bedside manor was so comforting and confidence inspiring. I would recommend her to anyone. She's a great doctor
About Dr. Heather Cole, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English, German
- 1891011961
Education & Certifications
- Sonoran Orthopaedic Trauma Surgeons, PLLC
- University Of New Mexico
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Arizona
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole works at
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cole speaks German.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.