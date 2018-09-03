See All Pediatricians in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. Heather Clemons, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Heather Clemons, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1215 Eagles Landing Pkwy Ste 108-109, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 289-8184
  2. 2
    Memorial Health
    4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 350-8193
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity Counseling
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Obesity Counseling
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Counseling
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Common Cold
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Earwax Buildup
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Nasopharyngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Polyneuropathy
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 03, 2018
    We've only had the pleasure of being seen by Dr. Clemons on a few occasions but, each time, she has been courteous, thorough, compassionate and her diagnoses have been spot on. She has also seemed open to detailed discussion concerning the particulars of our visits. Very professional and capable and even went to extra lengths for us on our most recent visit.
    Sep 03, 2018
    About Dr. Heather Clemons, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629368691
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Clemons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clemons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clemons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clemons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clemons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

