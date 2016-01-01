Dr. Heather Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca.
Locations
1
Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region, Albany Office3 Atrium Dr Ste 202, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 438-5273
2
Troy Office2222 6th Ave Ste 101, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 274-3123
3
Clifton Park Office10 Maxwell Dr Ste 103, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 383-8589
4
Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region2500 Pond Vw Ste 201, Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033 Directions (518) 477-2391
5
Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region670 Franklin St Ste 202, Schenectady, NY 12305 Directions (518) 370-0066
6
Peter Ho Win MD Inc.234 S 1st Ave # 101, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 447-7008
7
Win Retina18575 Gale Ave Ste 218, City of Industry, CA 91748 Directions (302) 243-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Heather Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1982898409
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ca
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Burmese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.