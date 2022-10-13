Dr. Cha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Cha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Cha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Medical Center, Ascension St. John Owasso, Ascension St. John Sapulpa and Mcalester Regional Health Center.
Locations
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 351-5206
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Ascension St. John Owasso
- Ascension St. John Sapulpa
- Mcalester Regional Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As always…..caring, prompt, and confident. She is simply the best.
About Dr. Heather Cha, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1952566978
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cha has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cha.
