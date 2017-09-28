Overview

Dr. Heather Butler, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



Dr. Butler works at Comprehensive Dermatology Center in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.