Dr. Heather Bruce, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Endocrinology & Reproductive Medicine of Tarrant County2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 320, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 912-8330
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
She’s great!! So sweet and knows what she’s doing and gets it done! Was very concerned all through my pregnancy and delivered my son with ease. Will definitely see her again for the next one. Thank you Dr. Bruce!!!
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1447525886
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.