Dr. Heather Brooks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Brooks, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas - MD Anderson Cancer Center|University of Texas - MD Anderson Cancer Center|University Of Texas M.D Anderson Cancer Center|University Of Texas M.D Anderson Cancer Center
Dr. Brooks works at
Locations
-
1
2600 Research Ctr Dr Ste A2600 Research Center Dr Ste A, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 642-0648
-
2
HCA Florida South Tampa Surgical Specialists - Audubon Ave - General & Vascular2013 Jefferson St Sw, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 642-0638
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Carilion Giles Community Hospital
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Princeton Community Hospital
- Wythe County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff were friendly and attentive. Dr Brooks was totally aware of my history and progress
About Dr. Heather Brooks, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1295947992
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas - MD Anderson Cancer Center|University of Texas - MD Anderson Cancer Center|University Of Texas M.D Anderson Cancer Center|University Of Texas M.D Anderson Cancer Center
