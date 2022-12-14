Overview

Dr. Heather Brooks, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas - MD Anderson Cancer Center



Dr. Brooks works at Blue Ridge Cancer Care in Blacksburg, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.