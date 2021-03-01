Dr. Heather Boyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Boyle, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Boyle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center.
Dr. Boyle works at
Locations
-
1
Prescott Counseling Center1515 N SAN FRANCISCO ST, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 774-0108
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyle?
Simply put, she is a life saver. You can not go wrong.B
About Dr. Heather Boyle, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1417127564
Education & Certifications
- RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyle works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.