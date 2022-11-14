Dr. Benson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Benson, MD
Dr. Heather Benson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Community Phys Network Ob/Gyn1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 431, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-9220
Indiana Interventional Pain LLC5445 E 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Directions (317) 355-3090
- Community Hospital East
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Heather Benson is TOP TIER!!!CREAM OF THE CROP, UNMATCHED!!!!I absolutely wish she could have been my OBGYN years ago. I guess I was a little late by actually caring who I went too. However I have her NOW and am EXTREMLY grateful for her. I have had 5 children. Dr. Benson has been my OB for this last and final pregnancy. She is the only OB Dr. that treated me and that has delivered my baby. Dr. Benson listens to ALL concerns. Her follow up response is UNMATCHED. She will call you at home, send you a message via my chart. She will check on you no matter the time or hour of the day. She does NOT make you feel crazy for how your feeling. She does NOT try to make you feel a different type of way then what and how your feeling. She gives you treatment plans with options. S he also gives alternatives if the plans she has given does not go accordingly. . I would NOT want to be under any other care but hers. She is the best. TOP TIER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1780031146
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.