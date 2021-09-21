Dr. Heather Bellanger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Bellanger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Plano Women's Healthcare1600 Coit Rd Ste 202, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-2470Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Medical City Frisco5500 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 596-2470
- Medical City Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bellanger was recommended through the women in our family. She has the utmost kindness and bedside manner. She is patient, listens and provides the best care I have ever received. For anyone looking for an OBGYN, please call her.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Bellanger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellanger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellanger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellanger.
