Dr. Baumann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heather Baumann, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Baumann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Baumann works at
Locations
Children's Medical Centerchildren's Health1935 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (469) 488-7100Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 2350 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207 Directions (469) 488-7100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Heather Baumann, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1114459518
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baumann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baumann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baumann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baumann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.