Dr. Heather Ayers, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Ayers, DDS
Overview
Dr. Heather Ayers, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Morgantown, WV.
Dr. Ayers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Landing Dental Spa6260 Mid Atlantic Dr, Morgantown, WV 26508 Directions (304) 212-2069
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayers?
About Dr. Heather Ayers, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1962733154
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayers works at
Dr. Ayers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.