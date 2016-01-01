Overview

Dr. Heather Awaya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.



Dr. Awaya works at Koolau Womens Health Care Inc in Kailua, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.