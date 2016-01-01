Dr. Heather Awaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Awaya, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Awaya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.
Dr. Awaya works at
Locations
-
1
Koolau Womens Health Care Inc642 Ulukahiki St Ste 209, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 230-8500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Ko'olau Women's Healthcare1329 Lusitana St Ste 508, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 888-3449Monday7:00am - 2:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Awaya?
About Dr. Heather Awaya, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1427136167
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awaya works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Awaya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.