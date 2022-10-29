Overview

Dr. Heather Akins, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Akins works at North Texas Family Medicine in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.