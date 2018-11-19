Dr. Heather Adkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Adkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Adkins, MD is a Headache Management Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Headache Management, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.
Locations
Adkins Headache Center, PLLC1910 Sedwick Rd Ste 400A, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 907-2377Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adkins is in my opinion the best neurologist to she if you have chronic migraines or headaches. She is through and does not leave any stone unturned with diagnosis and treatment. Head pain is a very tricky thing. There are no labs or test that can be ran to diagnose. Dr. Adkins takes the time and really gets to know her patients pior to treatment. I highly recommend her if you’re have any kind of chronic head pain.
About Dr. Heather Adkins, MD
- Headache Management
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1255351805
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- University of Louisville Hospital
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adkins has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Adkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adkins.
