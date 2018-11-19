Overview

Dr. Heather Adkins, MD is a Headache Management Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Headache Management, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.



Dr. Adkins works at Adkins Headache Center, PLLC in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.