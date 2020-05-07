Overview

Dr. Heath Wilt, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Merriam, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Wilt works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology & Cardiovascular Surgery at Shawnee Mission in Merriam, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.