Dr. Heath Wilt, DO
Overview
Dr. Heath Wilt, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Merriam, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology & Cardiovascular Surgery at Shawnee Mission9119 W 74th St Ste 350, Merriam, KS 66204 Directions (913) 632-9400
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at South Overland Park7840 W 165th St Ste 160, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 632-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Wilt 3 times in the office and once for a procedure (TEE). He is an excellent doctor, incredibly thorough, knowledgeable and very caring. He always takes his time and explains everything. I have had other cardiologists in the past, and he is, hands down, the best. I'm in health care and have sent several of my patients to see him, and they all loved him!
About Dr. Heath Wilt, DO
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1740455203
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
