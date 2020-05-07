Dr. Heath Tennyson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tennyson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heath Tennyson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heath Tennyson, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Valley Ent PC395 N Silverbell Rd Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 792-2170
Az Gastroenterology Ltd1980 W Hospital Dr Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 792-2170
Carondelet Foothills Surgery Center2220 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 877-5660
- 4 2470 E Wilcox Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 502-1288
Hospital Affiliations
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tennyson is professional, kind, and takes time to explain and tend to your needs.
About Dr. Heath Tennyson, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, German
- 1700856069
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tennyson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tennyson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tennyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tennyson speaks German.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tennyson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tennyson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tennyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tennyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.