Dr. Heath Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Heath Smith, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Decatur, TX. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Wise Health System609 Medical Center Dr, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 627-5921
Psymed Health2014 Ben Merritt Dr Ste A, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 249-9009
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I will always appreciate Dr.Smith. He stepped up and helped me out when another surgeon that did my surgery that did not go well. I will always appreciate Dr Smith for helping me when no one else would.
About Dr. Heath Smith, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
