Dr. Heath Penland, MD

Psychiatry
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Heath Penland, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center.

Dr. Penland works at North Alabama Psychiatric Associates in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Alabama Psychiatric Associates
    953 Jeff Rd Nw, Huntsville, AL 35806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 322-6272

  • Crestwood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Binge Eating Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Medication Management
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychopharmacologic Treatment
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy for Crisis
Psychotherapy Services
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Stress Management
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Jan 11, 2022
    Dr Penland has been by doctor for 13 years! There was once a time I couldn't even get out of bed to function life but with the right medication Dr Penland prescribed for me I'm able to function a happy healthy life nowadays(AND YOU CAN TOO) . Dr. Penland saved my life and helped me when I was at my lowest and I can't thank him enough!
    Leigh Raymond — Jan 11, 2022
    About Dr. Heath Penland, MD

    Psychiatry
    22 years of experience
    English
    1649293630
    Education & Certifications

    Yale Univ Med Sch
    Duke University Hospital
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Geriatric Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heath Penland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Penland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Penland works at North Alabama Psychiatric Associates in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Penland’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Penland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

