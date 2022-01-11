Dr. Heath Penland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heath Penland, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center.
North Alabama Psychiatric Associates953 Jeff Rd Nw, Huntsville, AL 35806 Directions (256) 322-6272
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Penland has been by doctor for 13 years! There was once a time I couldn't even get out of bed to function life but with the right medication Dr Penland prescribed for me I'm able to function a happy healthy life nowadays(AND YOU CAN TOO) . Dr. Penland saved my life and helped me when I was at my lowest and I can't thank him enough!
- Yale Univ Med Sch
- Duke University Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Geriatric Psychiatry
