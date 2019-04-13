Dr. Heath Meattey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meattey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heath Meattey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heath Meattey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stratham, NH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Dr. Meattey works at
Locations
Core Physicians Endocrinology118 Portsmouth Ave # 102, Stratham, NH 03885 Directions (603) 926-1119
Hospital Affiliations
- Exeter Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Meattey when a PA discovered my microprolactinoma over 8 years ago. Dr. Meattey is excellent - ordering the right tests at reasonable frequency, with follow-up- even tests for other possible issues potentially related to my condition and its recommended medication. I think he is very gifted in his profession and that I am receiving the best care for my situation. In addition to his expertise, he is compassionate, personable, and reassuring. I'm happy to recommend him.
About Dr. Heath Meattey, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1821294059
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meattey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meattey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meattey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meattey works at
Dr. Meattey has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meattey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Meattey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meattey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meattey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.