Dr. Heath Antoine, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Heath Antoine, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Heath Antoine, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They completed their fellowship with CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION

Dr. Antoine works at Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics of NJ in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics
    81 Veronica Ave Ste 205, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 936-5624
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 238-8201
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 28, 2022
Dr. Antoine is the type of doctor that will always see the positive in every situation. Not only is he skilled in his field, but he is such a people person too. He explains every step and detail and makes you feel so important and wonderful. I would highly recommend him to anyone. I'm so grateful that I found him and that he did my sleeve.
Helena Ronner — Sep 28, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Heath Antoine, MD
About Dr. Heath Antoine, MD

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265728638
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
Residency
  • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Heath Antoine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antoine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Antoine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Antoine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Antoine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antoine.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antoine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antoine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

