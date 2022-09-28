Dr. Heath Antoine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antoine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heath Antoine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heath Antoine, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They completed their fellowship with CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
Dr. Antoine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics81 Veronica Ave Ste 205, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (314) 936-5624Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 238-8201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antoine?
Dr. Antoine is the type of doctor that will always see the positive in every situation. Not only is he skilled in his field, but he is such a people person too. He explains every step and detail and makes you feel so important and wonderful. I would highly recommend him to anyone. I'm so grateful that I found him and that he did my sleeve.
About Dr. Heath Antoine, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1265728638
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antoine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Antoine using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Antoine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antoine works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Antoine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antoine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antoine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antoine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.