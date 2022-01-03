Overview

Dr. Heakyung Kim, MD is a Pediatric Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ewha Womans University School Of Medicine|Ewha Womans University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Palsy and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.