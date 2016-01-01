See All Pediatricians in Hilo, HI
Dr. Heajung Ruesing, MD

Pediatrics
4 (4)
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Heajung Ruesing, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KOREA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Ruesing works at Heajung Ruesing MD Inc in Hilo, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heajung Ruesing MD Inc
    868 Ululani St Ste 108, Hilo, HI 96720 (808) 935-2389

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Wellness Examination
Ringworm
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Wellness Examination

Ringworm Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Heajung Ruesing, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912195322
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KOREA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruesing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruesing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruesing works at Heajung Ruesing MD Inc in Hilo, HI. View the full address on Dr. Ruesing’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruesing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruesing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruesing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruesing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

