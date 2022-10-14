Overview

Dr. Hazmer Cassim, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Cassim works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in La Quinta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.