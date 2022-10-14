Dr. Hazmer Cassim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hazmer Cassim, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hazmer Cassim, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Eisenhower Medical Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 568-2684Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eisenhower George & Julia Argyros Health Center45280 Seeley Dr Fl 2, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 568-2684Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I and my wife have been patients of Dr Cassim for several years. His compassionate,caring and professional approach to us has been a game changer in our lives. One time when my wife was hurting and down she broke down crying in his office. He gave her a long genuine hug reassuring her he would do all he could to help. Which is what he always does. Besides being what I consider to be top of his field,he connects in a very kind human way. I couldn’t recommend him any higher. The ONLY problem with him is he is so busy. Wait times between appointments can be long. But thats because he’s known as the best! Thank you Hasmir!
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1063611168
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University Of Minnesota
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
