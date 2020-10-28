See All Dermatologists in Richmond, VA
Dermatology
Dr. Hazle Konerding, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Konerding works at Commonwealth Dermatology in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Commonwealth Dermatology
    7001 Forest Ave Ste 400, Richmond, VA 23230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 282-0831

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Fungal Nail Infection

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 28, 2020
    Dr Konerding is excellent. Her practice needs much improvement. I arrived 15 minutes early for my appointment and was shown to a waiting room. I waited for almost 1 1/2 hours. No one came to me to tell me why or to update me on when to expect her. I had to ask multiple times, and got little information. Finally, I had to leave without seeing her. I don’t understand how the scheduling could possibly be that far off
    Tom Powers — Oct 28, 2020
    About Dr. Hazle Konerding, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1093777542
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    • FLORIDA HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwest University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hazle Konerding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konerding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Konerding has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Konerding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Konerding works at Commonwealth Dermatology in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Konerding’s profile.

    Dr. Konerding has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konerding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Konerding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konerding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konerding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konerding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

