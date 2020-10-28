Dr. Hazle Konerding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konerding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hazle Konerding, MD
Dr. Hazle Konerding, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Commonwealth Dermatology7001 Forest Ave Ste 400, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 282-0831
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Konerding is excellent. Her practice needs much improvement. I arrived 15 minutes early for my appointment and was shown to a waiting room. I waited for almost 1 1/2 hours. No one came to me to tell me why or to update me on when to expect her. I had to ask multiple times, and got little information. Finally, I had to leave without seeing her. I don’t understand how the scheduling could possibly be that far off
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English, German
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- FLORIDA HOSPITAL
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Northwest University
- Dermatology
Dr. Konerding has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konerding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konerding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konerding has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konerding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Konerding speaks German.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Konerding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konerding.
