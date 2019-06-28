Overview

Dr. Hazim Al-Ameri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Al-Ameri works at Beaumont Northpointe Heart Center in Berkley, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.