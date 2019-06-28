Dr. Hazim Al-Ameri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Ameri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hazim Al-Ameri, MD
Dr. Hazim Al-Ameri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Beaumont Northpointe Heart Center27901 Woodward Ave Ste 300, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 545-4850
Beaumont Health3601 W 13 Mile Rd Fl 3, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 898-4163
Beaumont Northpointe Heart Center - Sterling Heights44344 Dequindre Rd Ste 560, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (248) 545-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. About Hazim Al-Ameri not only has great knowledge he has great compassion. I was his patient 2 years ago and would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Hazim Al-Ameri, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Al-Ameri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Ameri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Ameri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Ameri has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Ameri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Ameri speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Ameri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Ameri.
