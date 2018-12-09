Dr. Hazem Samy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hazem Samy, MD
Overview
Dr. Hazem Samy, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Locations
Ocala Eye Heath Brook Office4414 Sw College Rd, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 622-5183
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. I would recommend Dr. Samy to anyone wanting a competent doctor.
About Dr. Hazem Samy, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1376518399
Education & Certifications
- Medical Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med, Ophthalmology
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samy speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Samy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.