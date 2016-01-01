Dr. Hazem Malas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hazem Malas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hazem Malas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Malas works at
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology2940 N Mccord Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 842-3000
ProMedica Physicians Cardiology5700 Monroe St Unit 208, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (567) 585-0300
ProMedica Physicians Cardiology734 S Shoop Ave Ste B, Wauseon, OH 43567 Directions (419) 337-9995
ProMedica Physicians Cardiology1600 E Riverview Ave, Napoleon, OH 43545 Directions (419) 592-4015Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hazem Malas, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1295022424
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Malas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malas works at
Dr. Malas has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malas speaks Arabic.
Dr. Malas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.