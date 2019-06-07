Dr. Hazem Machkhas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machkhas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hazem Machkhas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hazem Machkhas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Machkhas works at
Locations
-
1
Vita-care Pharmacy2500 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 781-4600
-
2
Center for Cardivascular Ct Angiography1429 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 781-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have utmost respect for Dr. Machkhas, and I am disappointed when I see the negative reviews. He is intelligent, compassionate, and honest. He is straightforward and to the point, and I think some may take that the wrong way. I respect it, I don’t like beating around the bush. But most importantly his honesty is something that is admirable. If he sees something that doesn’t look right, he will not stay quiet about it. That is a characteristic many people need to have. He is a strong doctor and I trust him.
About Dr. Hazem Machkhas, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1477645109
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Machkhas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machkhas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Machkhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Machkhas works at
Dr. Machkhas speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Machkhas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machkhas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machkhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machkhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.