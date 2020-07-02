Overview

Dr. Hazem Eltahawy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Garden City Hospital, Harper University Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Eltahawy works at Saint Mary Mercy Bariatric Cent in Livonia, MI with other offices in Garden City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pathological Spine Fracture and Spine Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.