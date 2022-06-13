Dr. Hazem El-Gamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Gamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hazem El-Gamal, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS.
Main Office2630 E 7th St Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 364-6110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. El-Gamal is my "go-to" Dermatologist. His bedside manner is excellent. He made me feel comfortable and found a few things in common to talk about. The surgery on my face was successful and there was no scare afterwards. I recommended him to my wife.
About Dr. Hazem El-Gamal, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Dr. El-Gamal has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Gamal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
