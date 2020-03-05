Dr. Hazem Eissa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eissa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hazem Eissa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hazem Eissa, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University In Cairo and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.
Dr. Eissa works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Baptist Napoleon Medical Plaza2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 950, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 842-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Doctor!! Thorough and extremely knowledgeable with excellent interpersonal skills!
About Dr. Hazem Eissa, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1649238734
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Center For Rehabilitation Medicine
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- University In Cairo
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eissa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eissa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eissa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eissa works at
Dr. Eissa has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eissa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Eissa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eissa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eissa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eissa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.