Dr. Hazem Ali, MD
Dr. Hazem Ali, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Neurology Pain Care PC6818 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 238-2333
Dr Ali and his entire staff are knowledgeable and compassionate healthcare providers. I would recommend him with no hesitation. I have several issues and have never been disappointed in his care and concern.
- 31 years of experience
- ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
