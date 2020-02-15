Dr. Hazem Afifi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afifi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hazem Afifi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hazem Afifi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Afifi works at
Locations
-
1
Las Vegas Cardiovascular Surgery Specialists5380 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (725) 333-8465
Hospital Affiliations
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Afifi?
On Jan 30, 2020 I went to Summerlin Hospital for Cardiac catheterization. My heart doctor contacted Dr. Afifi to perform quadruple bypass surgery on Feb. 5th. When Dr. Afifi came into the recovery room that afternoon, he sat down in a chair beside my wife and explained what they found and what needed to be done to get me up and running again. I was so impressed by how unhurried he was. He patiently answered all our questions, spoke with some more and asked again if we had questions. Which is so nice as we were in shock that I needed more than a stent or two. He was very cooperative with my medical requests and ordered a shot of Erythropoietin to build up red blood cell production in preparation for the surgery. Perfect balance of confidence in his skills and concern for his patient!
About Dr. Hazem Afifi, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1740455229
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- U Mass
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afifi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afifi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afifi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afifi works at
Dr. Afifi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Afifi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afifi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afifi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afifi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.