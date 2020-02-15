See All General Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Hazem Afifi, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hazem Afifi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Afifi works at Las Vegas Cardiovascular Surgery Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Cardiovascular Surgery Specialists
    Las Vegas Cardiovascular Surgery Specialists
5380 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89118
(725) 333-8465

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 15, 2020
    On Jan 30, 2020 I went to Summerlin Hospital for Cardiac catheterization. My heart doctor contacted Dr. Afifi to perform quadruple bypass surgery on Feb. 5th. When Dr. Afifi came into the recovery room that afternoon, he sat down in a chair beside my wife and explained what they found and what needed to be done to get me up and running again. I was so impressed by how unhurried he was. He patiently answered all our questions, spoke with some more and asked again if we had questions. Which is so nice as we were in shock that I needed more than a stent or two. He was very cooperative with my medical requests and ordered a shot of Erythropoietin to build up red blood cell production in preparation for the surgery. Perfect balance of confidence in his skills and concern for his patient!
    Lane — Feb 15, 2020
    About Dr. Hazem Afifi, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740455229
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Rochester
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Internship
    • U Mass
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hazem Afifi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afifi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Afifi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Afifi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Afifi works at Las Vegas Cardiovascular Surgery Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Afifi’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Afifi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afifi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afifi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afifi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

